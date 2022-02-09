BTMX (BTMX) Market Cap Hits $345.10 Million

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. BTMX has a total market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BTMX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00042016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00106806 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

