Holo (HOT) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Holo has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $105.93 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00042016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00106806 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,174,228,547 coins. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.