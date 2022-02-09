Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 607 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 622,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,801 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 494,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.03. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.