Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of SYY opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

