Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.42. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upland Software.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of Upland Software stock remained flat at $$19.60 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,320. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $598.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,430,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Upland Software by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 261,579 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 238,167 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Upland Software by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 244,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

