Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading 9.3% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.95. 20,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,643,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KPTI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.24.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

