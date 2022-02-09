AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $31.23, but opened at $32.62. AZEK shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 4,637 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $821,173 and sold 87,000 shares valued at $3,686,930. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in AZEK by 5.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

