Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.42. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.200-$1.300 EPS.

NYSE:GTES opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gates Industrial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,144 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.