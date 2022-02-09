Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.42. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.200-$1.300 EPS.
NYSE:GTES opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gates Industrial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,144 shares during the period.
Gates Industrial Company Profile
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
