Css LLC Il Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 157,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,104,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,984,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,552,000.
NASDAQ HCVIU opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.36.
