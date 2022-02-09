Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $1,069,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $580,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 33.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 92,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in MetLife by 63.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 287,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 111,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $70.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

