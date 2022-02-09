-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $148.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.50. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 185,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 650.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 707,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.