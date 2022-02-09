117,690 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,776,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 1.0% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.40. 28,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,190. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,254 shares of company stock worth $22,966,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

