Duquesne Family Office LLC Invests $17.29 Million in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 994,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,291,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.48% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSCR. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oscar Health by 533.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after acquiring an additional 719,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,756,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

OSCR traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

