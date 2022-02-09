Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Lowered by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,480 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for 2.7% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of Airbnb worth $84,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.30. The company had a trading volume of 79,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,890. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.73. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

