The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 2.7% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,715,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,865,000 after buying an additional 800,312 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,368. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.67. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,107 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.