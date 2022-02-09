NFC Investments LLC Sells 900 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NFC Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NMI by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,937. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

