NFC Investments LLC Sells 900 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NFC Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NMI by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,937. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.67.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
