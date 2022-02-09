Glazer Capital LLC Buys 2,360 Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 8.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 15.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 689,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 89,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAGU traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

