Glazer Capital LLC Raises Stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) by 452.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,884 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.79% of Aurora Acquisition worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $745,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,480,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,811,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 27,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,992. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurora Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

