Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 123,843 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,843 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,717. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.