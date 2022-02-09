Glazer Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in LDH Growth Corp I were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDHAU. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,902,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,000,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,213,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDHAU remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,666. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

