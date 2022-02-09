Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Shares Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) by 5,653.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,902 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 10.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 494,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 191.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 452,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 297,000 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $1,470,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TSIB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,956. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

