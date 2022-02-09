The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,807,000 after purchasing an additional 125,073 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,601,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,938,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,504,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,314,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,486,000 after purchasing an additional 93,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $211.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.62 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

