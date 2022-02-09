AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of ACM opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.50.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

