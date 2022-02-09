Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.14 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after buying an additional 157,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after buying an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,599,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,244,000 after purchasing an additional 250,747 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,156,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $930,510,000 after purchasing an additional 337,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,991. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $345.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.61. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

