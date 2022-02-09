Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $514,000 Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,426,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,770,000 after purchasing an additional 452,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,903,000 after acquiring an additional 697,241 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,799,000 after buying an additional 848,426 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,994,000 after buying an additional 264,898 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,785,000 after purchasing an additional 525,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

EQC stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -129.74 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.92.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.