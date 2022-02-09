Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,537,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $259.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.22. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

