Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 215 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 81.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $209.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.24 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

