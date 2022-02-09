Proficio Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,205,000 after acquiring an additional 94,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $309.33 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.