Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,602 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,792,000 after purchasing an additional 136,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $259.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

