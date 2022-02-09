Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 69,867 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,867 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $600,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 70.6% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 99.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period.
Shares of SIL opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72.
