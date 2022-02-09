Marathon Capital Management Invests $468,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSE:A opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

