Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 230,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,849,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $711,725,000 after acquiring an additional 430,707 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 301.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

