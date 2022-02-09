Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $10.23 Million Investment in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,055,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 10.54% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACAH. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $938,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2.7% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2,195.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,147,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 100,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,034. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

