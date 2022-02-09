Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 304.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,090,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,710 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 35,928.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 702,395 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 333.7% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 537,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 413,711 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 122.5% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 360,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 198,382 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IPOF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 1,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,468. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

