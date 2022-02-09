Glazer Capital LLC Sells 105,415 Shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,415 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 79,501 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,859,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 41.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 515,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Shares of CLRMU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,684. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

