First Foundation Advisors Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,939 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

Shares of BA traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.50. The company had a trading volume of 60,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,438,835. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

