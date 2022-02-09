First Foundation Advisors Boosts Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock remained flat at $$25.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,242. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

