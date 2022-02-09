Visa Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Visa has increased its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Visa has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Visa to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

V opened at $227.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.20. Visa has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $436.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 80.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 867,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $200,803,000 after purchasing an additional 387,444 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

