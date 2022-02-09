First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 426.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 105,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 23,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

