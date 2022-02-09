First Foundation Advisors Sells 8,680 Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.61% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,863. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

