Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.69% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2,792.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSSC traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 50,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $71.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.