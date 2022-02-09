Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Raised by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after buying an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after buying an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

