Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 425.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $107.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,299 shares of company stock worth $5,246,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

