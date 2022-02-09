Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.68.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $238.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -796.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.