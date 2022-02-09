Centene (NYSE:CNC) Announces Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Centene updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48. Centene has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.