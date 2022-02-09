Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) Declares Dividend of €0.96

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.96 ($1.10) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SKG traded up GBX 93 ($1.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,048 ($54.74). 226,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,057. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,969.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,989.27. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,304 ($44.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,334 ($58.61).

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

