Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Kimball International has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kimball International has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:KBAL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $341.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.85. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kimball International by 88.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 141,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kimball International by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kimball International by 102.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

