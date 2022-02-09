Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend by 21.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 110.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. 12,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

