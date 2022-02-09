Templeton Global Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0342 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

GIM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. 466,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,907. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

