Loews Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:L)

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

NYSE:L opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57. Loews has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loews stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.